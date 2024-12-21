Scottish reflections
Back to Skye, and vipers
Or how to achieve levitation ....
7 hrs ago
•
Rob Kay
5
Another one-shot Skye post
Because sometimes words are not enough.
Dec 19
•
Rob Kay
5
November 2024
It is Saint Andrews Day
and almost nobody noticed
Nov 30
•
Rob Kay
6
3
Is Scotland xxxx or yyyy ?
Top Google searches on Scotland ...
Nov 8
•
Rob Kay
3
Dark tales and dirty deeds in the Diggings
Mining history in the UK is intrinsically linked to socialism and education.
Nov 1
•
Rob Kay
4
8
October 2024
Western Isles of Dreams
National Geographic lists The Outer Hebrides as among the best global destinations for 2025
Oct 24
•
Rob Kay
6
US v Scotland comparison
(spoiler alert - Scotland wins on most counts)
Oct 10
•
Rob Kay
2
September 2024
West Scotland sunsets
Another stunning Scottish sunset - from Easdale island.
Sep 10
•
Rob Kay
4
August 2024
Independence (or Bust) ?
A lot of people have an opinion on Scottish Independence... Scots especially! But what are the facts? Is there a case, or not?
Aug 14
•
Rob Kay
3
HOW TO DRIVE THE HEBRIDEAN WHISKY FESTIVAL IN 2024
9TH-14TH SEPTEMBER 2024
Aug 3
•
Rob Kay
5
July 2024
Get away from it all
because, in all probability, the world will continue to turn regardless of the media nonsense. Lets get in some family/beach/mountain/sea time!
Jul 24
•
Rob Kay
5
One picture post
Because time is short, and one picture from Scotland says a thousand words.
Jul 18
•
Rob Kay
7
