Glasgow has a pretty decent fine art tradition, as well as loving to annoy posh people and stick up for the commoners.

You can look up Billy Connolly and his ‘banana boots’ for comic inspiration if you must.

By the way, I often think we have a lot to thank the Irish Immigrants for here in Scotland - they brought some genuine Celtic blarney and magic to these rather dour pairts,

Glaswegians (aka ‘Weegies’) sure have a wicked sense of humour: and this can include our graffiti - which is profane and yet sublime at the same time.

Sometimes small statements can be as moving as big ones.

