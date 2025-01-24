Once upon a time, Glasgow was feared for the brutal razor gangs and horrific sectarian violence. But no longer. In fact murders are about 30 times more common in Chicago than Glasgow. There are more episodes of Taggart on DVD than murders these days. I’ll get to that later - in the meantime, why the ‘rrrrr’ ?



Well, the longer Scottish ‘r’ sound is indeed often lengthened for dramatic effect, but actually, the correct catchphrase is actually "There's been a murder", which is famously associated with the long-running Scottish police drama series "Taggart" where it is frequently uttered when a crime scene is discovered. Key differences between English and Scottish pronunciations include:

Phonetic Characteristics : In Scottish accents, the 'r' is often pronounced as a trilled or tapped sound . This means that the tongue may vibrate against the roof of the mouth, giving it a longer and more pronounced quality. In contrast, many English accents (especially Received Pronunciation and standard southern English) tend to use a softer, more muted 'r' sound , which is often described as a glide or even silent in some cases (like in "car" or "hard").

Vowel Length : Scottish English often features longer vowel sounds , which can make the 'r' sound appear longer. The 'r' may be drawn out, particularly when it follows a vowel.

Linguistic History : The historical development of the Scots language and its evolution from Old English may have led to the retention of the stronger 'r' sound . Scottish Gaelic influence has also played a role in shaping how 'r' is pronounced.

Regional Variations:

Within Scotland, there are various regional accents, each with its own unique pronunciation of the 'r'. For example, the Glaswegian accent may differ from the Edinburgh accent.



But anyway, its the fabled Glasgow murders you have come here for, and I am glad to announce that they are now almost as rare as hens teeth.



Let's take a closer look at the homicide rates and overall crime statistics for Glasgow and Chicago - often regarded as crime capitals - to see how they stack up against each other. Frankly, they are like chalk and cheese!

Homicide Rates (2024)

Glasgow: Homicide Rate: Glasgow has seen a significant decline in violent crime over the years. In 2023, there were only 7 homicides, placing the city in the 0.5 - 1.0 per 100,000 inhabitants range. This marks a substantial improvement from its past reputation as a crime hotspot.

Chicago: Homicide Rate: Chicago has also experienced a decrease in its homicide rate. In 2023, the city recorded a notable drop, with the homicide rate estimated at around 24.5 per 100,000 inhabitants. This is a significant reduction compared to the spikes seen in previous years. But still in a different dimension.

The Taggart show is a victim of its own success. It is so big that most Scottish actors have appeared in it at some point or other. Robert Carlyle, Ken Stott, John Hannah, Billy Boyd and countless others have all cropped up as villains or suspects, making it seem like a rite of passage.





Taggart, the world's longest-running cop show, was decades ahead of its time. If only it was still around to bear witness to Glasgow's continuing regeneration.

