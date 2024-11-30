It is St Andrew's Day. Two cheers for St Andrew.

He is the official Patron Saint of Scotland, and his cross is used as our national flag and incorporated in the Union Flag.





Not that many people in Scotland will notice our official national day - it is not even a public holiday.

He never visited Scotland, and Burns Day is far more significant.

Anyway we have to share this Saint with Greece, Romania, Russia, Poland, Ukraine, and the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople.

According to my sources:

”The Saltire is one of the key components of the Union Flag[58] which, since its creation in 1606, has appeared in various forms[59] following the Flag of Scotland and Flag of England first being merged to mark the Union of the Crowns,[60] an event occurred in 1603 when James VI, King of Scots, acceded to the thrones of both England and Ireland upon the death of Elizabeth I of England. The proclamation by King James, made on 12 April 1606, which led to the creation of the Union Flag states:

By the King: Whereas, some differences hath arisen between Our subjects of South and North Britaine travelling by Seas, about the bearing of their Flagges: For the avoiding of all contentions hereafter. We have, with the advice of our Council, ordered: That from henceforth all our Subjects of this Isle and Kingdome of Great Britaine, and all our members thereof, shall beare in their main-toppe the Red Crosse, commonly called St. George's Crosse, and the White Crosse, commonly called St. Andrew's Crosse, joyned together according to the forme made by our heralds, and sent by Us to our Admerall to be published to our Subjects: and in their fore-toppe our Subjects of South Britaine shall weare the Red Crosse onely as they were wont, and our Subjects of North Britaine in their fore-toppe the White Crosse onely as they were accustomed. – 1606.

— Proclamation of James VI, King of Scots: Orders in Council – 12 April 1606.[61]