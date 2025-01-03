However depressing and mundane life might seem, there are still marvels and miracles to be experienced and captured for posterity.

Yes, lots of people had a bad year. Life is tough, it always has been, and it always will be.



BUT good stuff still happens …





This was - almost literally - taken in my backyard - Banton Loch, a very short walk from my home - last October, so many thanks to Cat Perkinton for finding, making, and sharing it so vividly.

Cat has been working and studying photography for years, and her work has been published many times by the mainstream media.

Any of you who have visited us here in Kilsyth will have stood here to see Spiers Island - but not usually like this!