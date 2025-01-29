Hello again readers!

Bryan Evans website is well worth a visit, he takes amazing landscape pictures, and this is just a recent taster (25th Jan 2025 ) :

He writes: “A scene I have wanted to photograph for a long time… Eilean Donan Castle covered in snow, it didn’t disappoint and the timing couldn’t have been better with a passing moody snow storm. The best wee stop en route to the Isle of Skye couldn’t have been anymore magical.

I’ve stopped here many times, but to capture this familiar and much loved scene under fresh snow is really magical!