Another iconic one shot photo-post that is worth sharing, copyright by Myles Fitt.

Pictures of famous places like this have to be very special to catch the eye - this is one that fills me with awe. I love this place and often visit - there are also some great pubs and dining-out places in Sth Queensferry and we often meet up there for a family meal as my daughter and her partner live just across the river in ‘The Kingdom’ of Fife. I’ve even sailed under this bridge.

