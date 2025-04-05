You see, Outlander is filmed just down the road, so I quite fancied earning a few quid as an extra.. just for the experience.

The day did not go well. I had a horrid chesty cold, was cast as an injured Royalist, and spent several hours on a stretcher on the cold ground waiting for the Principals to turn up.

When they finally did, I was coughing a lot. And was told off by the director.

I got the last laugh though. A friend of a friend is a cartoonist, and made fun of it:



There you go!



