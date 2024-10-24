”The Outer Hebrides has been named as one of the Best of the World destinations for 2025 by travel authority National Geographic.

I’ve visited the iconic and mysterious Western Isles - or Outer Hebrides - many times, both for holidays and work. I’ve sailed there on traditional fishing boats as well as toured by car. There is even a small airstrip on Barra that - uniquely - uses a long sandy beach as a runway.

A long chain of small and large islands, each has its unique character. Some like South Uist and Barra are relatively low lying and sandy with exquisite coral sand and seashell beaches. Others like Harris (home of the famous tweed) are mountainous and magnificent. All are linked to the mainland and each other by regular, friendly and affordable car ferries, and together they guard the wild North West Atlantic side of Scotland.

They are famous for many reasons, perhaps not least one of the most stunning prehistoric stone circles and temple complexes in Europe, the mysterious and mystical Calanais.



Calanais stone circle, Lewis



Many years ago I was invited to write a guide for visitors with a disability, that is still up and running, ( albeit could do with updating) . I particularly recommend the beautiful photographs there by David Robertson, whose own page and link has sadly been lost.



I’ve illustrated this article with some of my own photos, (below) from a leisurely electric car road trip I took with my wife in July 2016. Lets start with a map of our journey, and include the castle on a tiny island at Barra’s Castletown that greets you off the Oban ferry, some wildlife, and the lighthouse at the far northern tip (or Butt) of Lewis. Older readers may well recall the delightful story of Whisky Galore, and I’ve included a photo of the bar that still displays a few of the whisky bottles that were salvaged from the wreck of the SS Politician.



From Barra to the Butt of Lewis - some snapshots.



This article is from The Herald:

”The Outer Hebrides has been named as one of the Best of the World destinations for 2025 by travel authority National Geographic.

It is the only UK destination to be included in the prestigious list, with recognition given to its breathtaking landscapes and unique heritage.

National Geographic highlighted that BBC drama series An t-Eilean (The Island), due to be broadcast in 2025, will shine a spotlight on the Outer Hebrides and singled out visitor experiences along the Hebridean Way, and the Hebridean Celtic Festival (HebCelt).

For decades, the Outer Hebrides has attracted visitors from across the globe, who are drawn to its beautiful beaches and coastline, breath-taking scenery and crystal-clear waters, unique Hebridean culture and Gaelic language, history and wildlife, delicious local food and drink and its wide variety of outdoor pursuits.

The island chain is no stranger to global accolades, with West Beach on Berneray included earlier this year in Lonely Planet’s list of 100 of the World’s Most Incredible Beaches.

Earlier this month, The Outer Hebrides was also included in Conde Nast Travellers 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards in the Best Islands in the UK category.

Each year, National Geographic releases its Best of the World list, celebrating destinations and travel experiences that illuminate our beautiful world and the diversity of communities and people within it. “



Here are some more of my pictures, of Dun Carloway broch, and some other historical curiosities.

History and culture.

Hope you enjoyed this little tour, and put the islands on your bucket list. And if you have any requests for new Scottish content, please add them to the comments below.