Scottish reflections

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rita Skeeter's avatar
Rita Skeeter
Oct 11

Not a bit surprising! They probably pay higher taxes though for the higher quality of life. You get what you pay for, I think it's worth it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Leynia's avatar
Leynia
Oct 10

I would love to consider moving there from the US. Doing it alone, at age >70 (although healthy and energetic)--trying to make friends and to learn to fit into the culture--it seems impractical if not downright stupid. The thought however is lovely.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Rob Kay and others
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert Malcolm Kay
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture