Let's take a look at the differences between Scotland and the USA based on hard data: and at least on these indicators, the USA looks like a really poor relation: by all means suggest some other indicators in the comments below:

Murder Rates Overview

Scotland: In the 2022-2023 reporting year, there were 58 recorded murder and culpable homicide cases in Scotland.

This translates to a murder rate of approximately 1.08 per 100,000 people (based on a population of about 5.4 million).

USA: The homicide rate in the USA has seen fluctuations, but as of the first half of 2024, it was reported that the homicide rate was about 6.9 per 100,000 people. This indicates a significant number of homicides, with the total number of murders being much higher than in Scotland, reflecting a larger population and different social dynamics.



2. Clean Electric Energy Generation

Scotland: In 2022, renewable technologies generated the equivalent of 113% of Scotland's overall electricity consumption.

USA: In 2022, renewable energy sources accounted for about 20% of the total electricity generation in the USA.



3. Bankruptcy Rates per Million Population

Scotland: As of the latest statistics, the rate of personal insolvencies in Scotland is about 419 per million adults. Obviously we have a free National Health Service, so almost nobody gets into debt due to medical bills. If that's socialism, we love it!

USA: In the USA, the bankruptcy filing rate has seen fluctuations, with recent reports indicating a total of 434,064 non-business bankruptcy filings in a recent year. Given a population of approximately 331 million, this results in a rate of about 1,310 per million people. Main causes are: Medical expenses, loss of income, divorce, credit card debt

Life Expectancy Rates

Scotland

The life expectancy for males is approximately 76.5 years.

For females, the life expectancy is about 80.7 years.

United States:

For males, it is approximately 74.8 years.

For females, the life expectancy is about 80.2 years.



I expect some comeback on this post, but that is what Substack is for, and “give it some welly” , as we say! (i’e., stick the boot in).