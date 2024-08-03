Guest post today, as I’m too busy working in the garden! But I’ve been to all these places myself, and can vouch for the quality of this excursion - as well as the delicious whisky to be found en-route!

Booking ferries whilst tying it into specific dates can be a bit overwhelming. We’re here to help – this guide offers a practical way to attend all the distilleries during the Hebridean Whisky Festival 2024. This is just one way – you may find different routes, or choose to cycle or sail. If you’re bringing a car and soaking up some island vibes along the way, here’s a good way to do it.

JURA



Start the first weekend on the secluded island of Jura. Known for its iconic Paps of Jura (mountains), the multitude of deer on the island, the famous Corryvreckan Whirlpool, and of course one of the top whiskies in the world. To get here with a car, you’ll take the CalMac ferry from Kennacraig to Islay first. You can’t choose wrong with the two options of Port Askaig and Port Ellen. Port Askaig is where you’ll pick up the Feolin Ferry to Jura, but Port Ellen is only a half hour away if that timetable suits you better. Either way, be sure to book all your CalMac ferries ahead of time to guarantee a spot for your vehicle, as they fill up quickly.



Kennacraig – Islay (Port Ellen / Port Askaig) Ferry Timetable

If you arrive at Port Askaig, it’s a simple matter of driving off the ship towards the exit, then follow the arrows to the right to get into the queue for the Jura ferry. Foot passengers, cycles and dogs are allowed on this one too! This is a turn-up-and-go ferry, so you’ll buy your tickets once you’re in the queue. The ferry operates regularly during the week, but Sundays see limited sailings.

NORTH UIST AND BENBECULA DISTILLERIES

We’ve left plenty of time for travel between Jura and Day 2 of the festival, as the ferry timetable can be a bit challenging. There are a few ways on to the islands, but the most direct route from the south will be to take the ferries back to Kennacraig, then drive up to Mallaig and take the ferry to Lochboisdale. There is often a ferry from Oban, but it won’t be running at this time. Allow 3.5 – 4 hours for the drive from Kennacraig to Mallaig. Once on South Uist, Benbecula and North Uist are connected by causeways.

Benbecula and the North Uist Distillery visitor centre are both on Benbecula, only about 10 minutes apart, and just 40 minutes north of the ferry at Lochboisdale. Driving north you’ll encounter North Uist Distillery at Nunton Steadings first. Another 10 minutes along the road to Gramsdale, you’ll see the iconic glass lighthouse architecture of Benbecula Distillery.

Mallaig – Lochboisdale Ferry Timetable

ISLE OF HARRIS DISTILLERY

Just a hop, skip and a jump away, drive north to Berneray for the ferry to Leverburgh, this will put you at the south end of Harris. Drive along the west coast of Harris to see those stunning Caribbean-like sandy beaches and turquoise waters, and you’ll end up in Tarbert. Total transport time from Benbecula Distillery, not including waiting for the ferry, is a little over 3 hours.

Berneray – Leverburgh Ferry Timetable

TALISKER

Talisker is in the village of Carbost on Skye. While at the Isle of Harris Distillery, you’ll see the ferry port of Tarbert (Harris), and this is where you board the ferry for Uig, Skye. Keep your eyes peeled for dolphins on the ferry, they like to cross the Minch riding the waves. From Uig, Talisker is a beautiful one-hour drive towards the Cuillins.



Tarbert (Harris) – Uig (Skye) Ferry Timetable

ISLE OF RAASAY DISTILLERY

Although it’s on another island, the Isle of Raasay Distillery is not far from Talisker, just a 30 minute drive and a 20 minute ferry ride from Sconser. When you purchase your ferry ticket online, it’s an open ticket for the day, making it easy to adjust your schedule for time at both Talisker and Raasay distilleries. Don’t worry if you haven’t purchased a ticket ahead of time, as you can buy your ticket on board.

Pro Tip: If you’re looking to take a break from driving or save on costs, you can drive to the Sconser ferry and park your car here, as the distillery is within walking distance of the ferry port.

Sconser – Raasay Ferry Timetable

TORABHAIG

You’ll take the same ferry back to Skye. From Sconser, it’s just a bit over half an hour drive to Torabhaig. Congratulations, you’ve arrived at the Festival Finale, where you’ll recognise some faces and meet many new friends.