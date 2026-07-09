Scotland is politically a part of the United Kingdom but this is a marriage of inconvenience. Historically speaking Scotland had closer connections with Norway, and always regarded England as the Primary enemy.

Much of the language used in Scotland has Norwegian connections.

Scotland’s monarchy - by accidents of marriage and genealogy - was merged with the English monarchy under James Stuart, who founded the Stuart dynasty.

What followed was a century of complicated Machiavellian diplomacy. Eventually Scotland became politically a part of the United Kingdom. The UK is not England - its a Union of Free States - a bit like the USA. You can look this all up on Wikipedia if you want to but Scotland still controls most/many public institutions in Scotland. We have our own parliament and we have our own legal system, education system, media, banks, and so on that have never been part of the English system.



We did decide, however, to merge our military forces with the United Kingdom, mainly to whack the French, Dutch, Spanish, and Germans - ( but sadly also to join the plunder of the British Empire, a shameful part of Scotland’s heritage).



These great European nations are also our traditional enemies but occasional allies whenever we’re ganging up with them against England. We’ve always been rather friendly with the Russians. In fact following the failed Jacobite uprising - many of the defeated Jacobite forces went on to found some of the Russian military institutions !

We also share the same currency called the pound Stirling. Stirling is a Scottish city not an English one. Stirling silver is the best grade of silver and it’s certified as such, hence the reason why the pound sterling became named the pound sterling. You can read a lot more about this elsewhere and I’m not going to go on and on about it but it’s important.

When it comes to sport, of course sport is part of culture and it’s deeply ingrained in the Scottish soul. Football was actually invented by the Scots,

(as indeed were other sports such as golf and curling) and it’s so popular here that twice as many Scots per head of population attend football matches every Saturday as they do in England: The late great Bill Shankly is famous for the following quotation. “Some people think football’s a matter of life and death. I don’t like that attitude. I can assure them it’s much more serious than that.”

Well historically many Scots have regarded the English as being the principal enemy due to centuries of warfare and this has been just moved forward into sport, I guess. When we look at the Scots, they’ve always supported the team that’s playing against England. It’s partly a bit of Scottish fun and wit and humour but it also reflects a genuine feeling in Scotland: why the heck should the Scots support the English when historically we’ve never been allies? We’ve always been fierce rivals. Well to hell with the English and I shall be enjoying the game on Saturday night with the rest of us ‘Bravehearts’ of the Tartan Army.



So I’ll be cheering for Norway. Who will you be cheering for?