Scottish reflections

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Tom Pendergast's avatar
Tom Pendergast
14h

If England weren’t playing Norway, I’d be rooting for England … but I would so love to see Norway advance. I love the joy and freedom with which they’re playing. And by the way, wasn’t that last US game just so predictable, the US finally revealing itself for what it is?

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