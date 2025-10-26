Two short video clips of Ginormous edible Scottish Mushrooms

I’m a lazy writer, so I thought I’d try my hand at video. That way you also get to hear my dulcet tones - and immediately detect that my accent in English rather than Scottish.

I’ve lived in Scotland for half my life. I am linked primarily by marriage to my wife, Liz, who sadly died of cancer earlier this year, both of who’se parents were Scottish. We moved here to raise our family in 1991, first in Ayshire, then from 1999 in North Lanarkshire.

Starting with this monster Oyster mushroom found in my local Glen: nb after heavy rain this one was very wet and soggy, so I ended up drying it gently under low heat in my fan over for e few hours to reduce the moisture content.

and then - just a few yards away- this magnificent ring of Trooping Funnels:



Both are perfectly safe edible species and require a little prep - they both went into the freezer in zip bags, after carefully drying them, cleaning them up a bit and slicing them into handy size chunks.

