Scottish reflections

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Tom Pendergast's avatar
Tom Pendergast
Apr 11

Rob, you are hardcore for the EVs aren’t you? I had a deposit down on that first Leaf but decided against it. Then I owned an EV for three years (Volvo XC40) and absolutely loved it, for all the reasons you mentioned. But we really wanted one car to do it all for us, including getting us deep into the mountains where there will never be a charger, so we ended up switching over to a PHEV (Volvo XC60) and I think perhaps we may have found the perfect car for our unique needs. 90% of the time it’s an EV, but when we need it not to be, it just magically transforms.

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Valerie Nelson's avatar
Valerie Nelson
Apr 11Edited

I’m not a fan of them but I’m always in favour of hearing alternative views. We’ve got e-bikes so I’m not exactly impartial. What’s your view on the production and disposal of the batteries?

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