Thirteen years, 130,000 miles, and one slightly unconventional financial journey later… was it worth it?

I started driving electric in 2013, long before it was fashionable, convenient, or even particularly sensible on paper. Back then, electric cars were quirky, limited, and—let’s be honest—a bit of a gamble. Range was short, charging was patchy, and long journeys required patience, planning, and the occasional sense of humour. Yet, for reasons that were partly financial and partly curiosity, I took the plunge.





Looking back, the experience has been a mix of mild irritation and genuine delight. The downsides were real: stopping every 50 or 60 miles on longer trips, dealing with slow charging (especially when the car decided it was too hot to cooperate), and occasionally having to rethink journeys on the fly. But here’s the thing—those frustrations were rare. Maybe once or twice a year. The rest of the time, the car just worked.

And when it worked, it was excellent. Quiet, smooth, cheap to run, and surprisingly enjoyable. No engine noise, no gears, just effortless acceleration and a decent sound system to enjoy along the way. Over 10,000 miles a year, that made a difference. Driving became calmer, less stressful—almost something to look forward to rather than endure.

Financially, things turned out better than expected. A combination of low running costs, some clever (if slightly quirky) interactions with the benefits system, (because as a carer on benefit, I could actually claim the high leasehold costs as work expenses to reduce my apparent earnings and therefore continue to claim carer’s benefit) and later a zero-interest loan meant that what initially looked like a marginal decision ended up being strongly in my favour. Add in the occasional win from lease deals and resale timing, and the numbers quietly stacked up over time. And as the years turned over, I found myself a new car and another new car, and gradually learned that actually this technology was both silent and delightful and perfectly manageable as long as you planned ahead. Any kind of travelling requires a level of planning.

What’s more interesting, though, is how quickly the “inconvenience” became routine. Charging stops turned into coffee breaks. Waiting became an opportunity to check emails or stretch my legs. It wasn’t perfect, but it was manageable—and importantly, it was predictable. Compared to the usual chaos of roadworks, traffic jams, and the odd petrol station detour, it didn’t feel like a step backwards. Just a different way of doing things.

And not a bad way. It was actually a fun way. I explored the whole of the UK using electric cars, and nothing bad happened. I never ran out of battery power. I just learned how to adapt and survive. From Shetland to Cornwall

So, was it worth it? Yes. Not because electric cars were flawless—they weren’t—but because the overall balance worked. The downsides were occasional and manageable; the upsides were constant and cumulative. Over time, that’s what counts.

So I guess the story is how I learned to love my electric cars and thats why I’ll never go back to ‘smelly’ cars.. ..

And that’s why I’m still driving electric today. Not out of principle, not for show, but because, on balance, it’s been a genuinely good decision—financially, practically, and, perhaps most importantly, day to day. For me: it might be different for you, but I’m probably £30,000 better off because of it.

Sometimes, taking a small, slightly uncertain step turns out to be exactly the right move.