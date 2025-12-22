This is going to be a short post, but I think that the winter solstice is a point of crisis and also a point of reflection.

This is the year that I lost my love of 38 years due to a sudden and aggressive cancer. I grieved for Liz, and then I found new love in S*****. Loss is painful, loss is inevitable, but loss is also an opportunity to redefine and to regrow and to find new love.

Love drives us. Love is gain, then pain, love is loss, and love is also regenerative. Nothing else matters. No man is an island. We all need each other.

So I welcome this solstice, I embraced it, and it’s great to think that in the future six months, all the days will get longer and the darkness will start to recede.

This is a picture on the beach of Moonrise at Leith, Edinburgh.

And this is a picture of some of the illuminations in the botanical gardens in Edinburgh.~

I’m not planning to send you a card, and I don’t have that much concern about the different religions that celebrate different anniversaries at this time of year.

I’m more concerned about the way we have completed yet another amazing navigation around the Sun - And that we all share this journey on this spaceship Earth.. To my mind, this is the key point. The rest are merely metaphors.

