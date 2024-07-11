Scotland is well-placed to become a global leader in clean renewables. We have wind, sun, rain, tides, and waves a plenty. But renewable energy is fickle and variable, so storage is the problem.

Manufacturing green hydrogen from electricity is only one solution, and a rather speculative and inefficient one. Batteries are useful, but very expensive, deteriorate over time, and need materials like cobalt and lithium that have to be mined at great cost to the environment.

One of the arguments used by the fossil fuel industry against renewable energy like tidal, hydro, solar and wind power is that (whilst very powerful), it is intermittent.

So how do we save the excess energy for a dark day with little sun and no wind? Well, Scotland already has an amazing pumped storage scheme, under Ben Cruachan near Oban, and this has been working to stabilise the grid for many decades.

As it happens I have climbed Ben Cruachan, and you would never guess what is happening underground - the storage pipes and turbines are well hidden.

But there is a popular visitor centre, and it is amazing to visit the massive hollowed out turbine hall - which looks like a James Bond film set.





This is a new storage scheme - and very welcome.

” A Scottish energy storage company has lodged plans for a major hydro facility at a famous Scottish loch.

The move is described as a “pivotal step” as a firm based in Lanarkshire seeks permission for the development that could be worth £2 billion to the economy and help cut the country’s carbon emissions.

The Hamilton-based Intelligent Land Investments Group is today lodging a Section 36 planning application with the Scottish Government for Balliemeanoch PSH, a significant 1.5GW pumped storage hydro (PSH) project in Argyll and Bute.”





”It is claimed the project will enhance the UK's renewable energy infrastructure, potentially powering 4.5 million homes and reducing the country’s carbon emissions by 200 million tonnes over the project’s lifetime.

With a planned connection date of 2031, Balliemeanoch PSH is “well positioned to play a crucial role in the UK's long-term energy strategy” the firm said, adding: “As the UK accelerates its transition towards ever greater reliance on renewable energy, the need for large-scale long-duration energy storage has never been more critical.

“The Balliemeanoch PSH project represents a significant step towards meeting this need and supporting the nation's climate goals.”

I like good news, and I love living in Scotland. I don’t like burning fossil fuels and supporting dictators in foreign countries, and it seems to me that we have a possible way out of this fossil-fuel trap.

