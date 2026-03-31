Background notes:

The beautiful island of Easdale lies a few hundred yards off the coast of another island called Seil, which is connected to the mainland of Scotland (about half an hour south of Oban on the coast road) by what’s called the Bridge over the Atlantic, a delightfully elegant and slender humpback construction. To get to Easdale, one has to go across a short passenger ferry. There are no cars on the island. In fact, the only wheeled transport is wheelbarrows.

The cost of maintaining the ferry is significant, and the local authority has sometimes proposed to plan to bring in a causeway to reduce the costs of maintaining this little ferry to a small island with just a few dozen inhabitants. However, the islanders are not always particularly keen about the concept of gaining road access, given that there are no cars on the island at all, and in fact it is rather delightful and tranquil.



I wrote this poem a few years ago, and it was published in the Island Magazine.

A poor old Islander lived in a bed

Watching skies (of blue) and sunsets (red)

And all his life long he’d a wonderful view

Of sunsets (red) and oceans (blue)



A Planner came hurrying round, and he said:

“Tut-tut, I am sorry to find you in bed.

They say that “a change is as good as a rest”

Don’t you think that a causeway would answer you best?”



The Islander looked round at the view and replied

(When he’d coughed a few times) that he’d tried and he’d tried,

And much the most beautiful things that he knew

Were sunsets (red) and oceans (blue).



The Planner stood frowning and shaking his head,

And he fingered his laptop as he said:

“What this islander needs is a change,” and he went

To see some causeway people in Kent.



The Islander lay there, and gazed at the view

Of sunsets (red) and oceans (blue),

And he knew there was nothing he wanted instead

Of oceans (blue) and sunsets (red).



The Planner came back and, to show what he meant,

He had brought some causeway drawings from Kent.

“Now these,” he remarked, “give a much better view

Than sunsets (red) and oceans (blue).”



They cancelled the ferry and they filled in the view

Of sunsets (red), and oceans (blue)

With a fine new causeway (concrete blight).

“And now,” said the Planner, “we’ll soon have you right.”



The Islander looked out, and he said with a sigh:

“I suppose all these people know better than I.

It was silly, perhaps, but I did like the view

Of sunsets (red) and oceans (blue).”



The Planner came round and examined his chest,

And ordered him Therapy, Tonics, and Rest.

“How very effective,” he said, as he shook

His theodolite, “this causeway now looks!”



The Islander turned over to shut out the sight

Of the cars and the causeway (concrete blight).

“How lovely,” he thought, “to be back in a bed

Of oceans (blue) and sunsets (red).”



The Planner said, “Tut! It’s another attack!”

And ordered him Viagra and Massage-of-the-back,

And Freedom-from-worry and Drives-in-a-car,

And murmured, “How sweet concrete looks from afar!”



The Islander lay there with his hands to his eyes,

And imagined himself such a pleasant surprise:

“I’ll pretend the causeway turns to a view

Of sunsets (red) and oceans (blue)!



The Planner next morning was rubbing his hands,

And saying, “There’s nobody quite understands

These cases as I do! The cure has begun!

How progressive the causeway looks in the sun!”



The Islander lay happy, his eyes were so tight

He could see no causeway, concrete blight.

And all that he felt at the back of his head

Were oceans (blue) and sunsets (red).



And that is the reason (Aunt Emily said)

If an Islander votes for a causeway instead,

You will find (so Aunt Emily says) that he lies

Fast asleep on his front with his hands to his eyes.