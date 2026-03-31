Scottish reflections

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Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
6d

The view from my tiny house is an ancient oak green ... that blocks out the view of a cut-over scene. For decades ahead we'll be blocking the view of what Mississippi loggers must sadly do...

Love oceans blue and sunsets red!

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Leynia's avatar
Leynia
6d

Love the tone and content.

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