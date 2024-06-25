My own small garden crops of strawberries and cherries are being decimated by two young squirrels at the moment - it’s genuinely funny watching their playful antics, so I let them be, and top up what I need from my local greengrocers, Millers (a lovely local family business in Kilsyth) , Lidl or the Co-operative store.

Lets us also consider that building planters from sleepers is not free - these kind of raised beds cost hard cash to construct.



Normally I don’t get much of a crop from either - the main crop of cherries always end up being eaten by the jays and other birds because they are too high to pick without risking life and limb.

And its a pain to bait the slugs that chew my strawberries - a beer trap works, but those horrid chemical pellets are more effective.



I simply cannot be bothered with the hassle and cost of eliminating them, and soft fruit is cheap enough not to worry. What am I supposed to do, exactly? Buy lots of expensive plastic netting, or a squirrel trap, and/or dump the poor things five miles away? Dilemmas, eh?

Some fruit survives a lot better. My blackcurrants are amazing - they have no obvious predators and thrive on neglect in a thicket. And I can pick vast quantities of wild blackberries, damsons, or raspberries for free just down the back lane. Delicious Blaeberries are available on the nearby Campsie fells, in vast quantities - I usually jam and freeze a few kilos of them, but I could get a lot more if I had the space. Rhubarb is another garden crop that has no maintenance problem at all.



Meanwhile I harvested my first small crop of mangetout (young peas in the pod, and they tasted great in a pork loin dish tonight). I’m just hoping the squirrels don’t discover them - or my climbing French beans. I’m hoping for a bumper crop of both peas and beans - excellent for the freezer. Watch this space. If I’m lucky, the damn squirrels will fall in love with my roses - again!









This raises all kinds of interesting macro-economic questions to the suburban homesteader. You may have a small plot - a quarter acre, or less, or maybe more. In theory you could fed your family for a year on this acreage - but it takes guile and hard graft, and food is so ridiculously cheap at the market that - well, why bother?

How much does it really cost to grow your own fruit and veg? A lot more than you might think!

Is it cheaper or more expensive than just putting the garden to lawn or letting nature flourish?

Does your own produce taste better, and is it healthier? Hmmm. It’s fun, a great hobby and pastime, but I’m not sure.



Is it cost effective to grow your own potatoes, when you can buy a huge bag of them for a few pounds? Almost certainly not.

I swear by herbs and have lots in the garden in pots - oregano, parsley, thyme, sage, chives, rosemary, mint and so on. It can be dried and saved for the rest of the year. I also grow some garlic from bulbs split and planted, which is supposed to keep pests at bay. I also grow small chilis and basil on windowsills.

As for salads, I play around with radicchio and lettuce, Swiss chard, and spinach. They are handy, but you can have too much of a good thing if they all come at once.

What’s your own experience - which plants do you grow, and why?

