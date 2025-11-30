You don’t have to travel very far from your front door to see miracles. Here in the West of Scotland where it rains a lot and it gets very cold in the winter, the ice crystals form amazing clouds, we often get these stunning sunsets this time of year.

My mother was a German war bride. She married my father when he went over there as a major control commission back in 1945, He was billeted on her family house in Hanover, and she had lots of German expressions that became part of our family tradition.

Just as putting up the Christmas tree on Christmas Eve and giving out presents on Christmas Eve was part of our family traditions, too, because we’re an Anglo-German family, I guess.

That’s just for starters. I just love nights like this, and you have to be quick with the camera. This was just right outside my house.

And here’s one showing my house itself with the sunset behind it.



Live long and prosper.



