Scottish reflections

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
4h

Ring in the valiant man and free,

The larger heart, the kindlier hand;

Ring out the darkness of the land,

Ring in the Christ that is to be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
5h

Happy New Year to you and yours Rob. Our Time Zone beats you to it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robert Malcolm Kay · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture