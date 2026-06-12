There are some concerts that impress, and others that linger. This performance of Gershwin at Glasgow Jazz Festival was firmly in the latter category.

The setting helped. The Mackintosh Church in Glasgow’s West End is a building of immense atmosphere, its dark interior providing a perfect backdrop for an evening that combined intimacy, wit and moments of genuine musical exhilaration.







At the centre of proceedings was Seonaid Aitken: violinist, vocalist, bandleader and host. Dressed in a shimmering black sequinned gown that scattered points of blue, silver and white light across the church, she brought warmth, confidence and infectious enthusiasm to the stage. Her jazz vocals were superb, her violin playing equally accomplished, and her easy rapport with the audience ensured that the evening felt welcoming rather than reverential.

Alongside her, pianist Ben Shankland provided a striking contrast. Where Aitken engaged outwardly, Shankland seemed almost wholly absorbed by the music itself. Intense, thoughtful and technically outstanding, he delivered a performance of remarkable sensitivity and power, communicating through the keyboard rather than through gesture or showmanship.

The third member of the trio, bassist David Bowden, was the quiet anchor. With no percussion present, the double bass assumed an unusually prominent role, and Bowden’s understated musicianship became one of the evening’s revelations. His playing provided pulse, structure and occasional flashes of solo brilliance, reminding the audience just how much rhythmic and harmonic weight this often-overlooked instrument can carry.

The climax came with a chamber-scale arrangement of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. In the absence of the famous opening clarinet, the strings took up the challenge magnificently, producing a soaring, spine-tingling introduction that immediately captured the imagination. What followed was a performance that balanced jazz vitality with lyrical beauty, culminating in an unalloyed triumph.

The final verdict? At one point my partner and I found ourselves simply holding hands. Sometimes that tells you more about a concert than any number of critical superlatives.