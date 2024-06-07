Scottish reflections

Tom Pendergast
Jun 7

It’s an ugly business, you’re right.

Rita Skeeter
Jun 7, 2024

I rarely eat meat because of the 'killing' aspect. I do eat fish and rationalize that they have a center of ganglia but not a proper brain. I hope the fish I eat die fast and without pain. We for years picked Dillisk and periwinkles and boiled the winkles in salt. I always worried that they suffered, my parents said no, I am not so sure.

