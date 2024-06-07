Shetlanders have a decent and humane method to kill fish quickly: they cut off the tails and chuck the fish into a bucket of water, and the fish lose blood and die almost immediately. No fear, no pain, no uncertainty, and no doubt.

It is always a complex and emotional issue, and one that many of us try to avoid by buying nice little sanitised bits of fish and meat from the supermarket in plastic trays, but as long as we eat protein from fish and animals (as we must do in a country like Scotland that has a very short growing season for vegetables and fruits) - then we need to reconcile ourselves with killing.

I’ve never felt very comfortable with this process, and I do not fish for sport, only for food, but I am unwilling to live on porridge oats or potatoes - so kill we must.

