It’s difficult to convey to the uninitiated why Nardini’s has become one of the favourite daytrip destinations for Scottish people and families—a status it has held since May 1935. Nardini’s owes its Art Deco splendour to Italian immigrants who arrived in Scotland during the 1920s and 1930s. These immigrants were instrumental in founding the ice cream industry in Scotland, which is why Nardini’s remains such a cherished part of Scottish seaside culture today.

The prime location on the stunning Ayrshire coastline, with views across Arran and the island of Cumbrae, combined with quick and convenient access by rail and car from Glasgow and the densely populated central belt, have probably been the most important factors. It’s the perfect destination for a day out, often including rides on the funfair and maybe a paddle on the beach. The café is clearly popular with families and attracts a very diverse clientele, ranging from children to elderly visitors.



The delights on offer

The cafe is accessible for takeaways or for sit-down lunches, afternoon tea or evening meals in a sophisticated and relaxed dining area.

There’s a really comprehensive and affordable range of desserts and puddings, but the Italian food is pretty good too.

You can tell from the ambience that this is a place for people who really like and enjoy ice cream, but there’s lots more on offer.

So when next visiting Scotland, make sure to include Largs in your list of destinations. You will not be disappointed.







