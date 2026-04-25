Scottish reflections

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Markker's avatar
Markker
Apr 25

I lived there for a wee while, many years ago, and Nardini's was a lovely treat!

Reply
Share
Valerie Nelson's avatar
Valerie Nelson
Apr 25

Thanks for the memory jog. My grandparents lived in Largs so I have very fond childhood memories of trips to Nardini’s. Strangely I remember mum’s frothy coffee more than their famous ice cream.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert Malcolm Kay · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture