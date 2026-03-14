We finally parted just a few days before he died, in 2019, and we sang together,

" with the chorus: "O ye'll tak' the high road, and I'll tak' the low road / And I'll be in Scotland a'fore ye / But me and my true love will never meet again / On the bonnie, bonnie banks o' Loch Lomond".

Leslie Ronald Kay

Well, that’s how I left him. I was one of a team of six siblings, and I went down 350 miles each way to support him and help care for him in his last months. It was moving. Being close to the death of somebody you love is very difficult. This was in 2019. I don’t normally talk about it, but I will now.

My father lived to 99 years old, and that’s a pretty good track record, isn’t it? He had a very good run, so if genetics are anything to do with it, I should probably still have a bit of tread in my tyres, I think. We had some good times together, and this was just a few weeks before he died. I did the wheelchair push to the local church in Cheltenham, and we spent some time observing the grave of Robert Burns’ grandchildren. Yes, I seriously appreciate the fact that we had a lot of contact time in those last few months.

I had to head back to Scotland a few days before he died, handing over the care to my other siblings - and our last contact was to sing this song together. He totally was in the groove, and he sang it with me. with the chorus: “O ye’ll tak’ the high road, and I’ll tak’ the low road / And I’ll be in Scotland a’fore ye / But me and my true love will never meet again / On the bonnie, bonnie banks o’ Loch Lomond”. That was a very good parting, and I still appreciate that moment.



