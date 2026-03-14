Scottish reflections

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Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
3d

Thank you for sharing this sweet reminiscense. I read the Wikipedia biography you linked. Your father was a most accomplished man, with a lively, infectious smile.

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Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
16h

What a beautiful parting! Thanks for sharing this with us.

My own father died 9 days ago. I had already grieved the loss of him years before. But the good part is that I'm now visiting family members.

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