This is a bit of a kiddies guide, but I do realise that a lot of people are unsure of the facts. Yes, Scotland is a country, and a nation, and also part of the UK (United Kingdom) Union - we have our own Parliament but are also part of the UK, with which we share a Head of State, King Charles III, who can trace many of his ancestors back to the Scottish monarchy, and who regards himself as a proud Scot, spending most summers at Balmoral. The British royals hold several Scottish titles. The King of Scots title is held by the current monarch, King Charles III, who inherited it from James VI of Scots when he became James I of England in 1603. The Prince of Wales holds the titles of Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Baron of Renfrew, Lord of the Isles, and Prince and Great Steward of Scotland. Prince Harry holds the title of Earl of Dumbarton.







So, we are a country but also part of a United Kingdom Union.

Yes Scotland is also in Europe. Like some other European countries that also opted to stay out of the Single Market and EU, we work closely with all other European countries on many issues of mutual concern, but are no longer part of the European Union as such. We are also part of NATO and other global bodies (due to our UK status) .

I expect we are playing sport somewhere most days - we host major events and also have many sports teams that represent Scotland, with special strengths in athletics, football, motorsports, curling, and rugby, and have a very strong presence in the UK Olympic team. Scotland also has a leading international presence in golf, tennis, cycling, judo, lawn bowls, snooker, and lightweight boxing.



We are rather smaller than England in land mass, ( the land mass of Scotland is 78,789 square kilometers (30,420 square miles), including the islands. The land mass of England is 130,279 square kilometers (50,310 square miles). We have a very large marine zone of influence due to our many scattered islands - from the Shetlands to St Kilda.



Yes, Scotland is fairly safe by international standards. Our murder rate is low, but we do have some inner city urban crime hotspot issues. Scotland's murder rate is similar to other western European countries, but lower than England and Wales:

“In 2023, Scotland's homicide rate was 9.5 per million people, which is similar to the previous year's rate of 9.7.

England and Wales: In 2022, England and Wales' homicide rate was 11.7 per million people.

Northern Ireland: In 2023, Northern Ireland's homicide rate was 12.6 per million people, the highest in the UK.

Global average: In 2021, the global average homicide rate was 58 per million people.

Americas: In 2021, the Americas had the highest average homicide rate at 150 per million people.

Africa: In 2021, Africa had the second highest average homicide rate at 127 per million people.

Scotland's homicide rate has been decreasing over time, and is now the lowest in the UK.”

Scotland voted in a referendum by 55% to 45% to remain part of the UK on 14th Sept, 2014, so whilst we have our own Parliament with many devolved powers, we rely on the UK for such strategic decisions as currency, defence and foreign policy.

