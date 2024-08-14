I have a confession to make ! … I - along with 45% of Scots, voted with our brave hearts for Scottish Independence at the Referendum ten years ago on 18th September 2014 . But 45% in favour was not enough, and the motion failed. I accepted it with good grace - there is no point living in a democracy if you cannot shrug away a solid and fair defeat at the polls.



But in some respects, that’s why Scots can celebrate (rare) victory as well as (more frequent) defeat: traditionally we cope with both with dignity and a sense of proportion, win or lose. Just as we won the hearts of Europe this summer in both the football (in Germany) and the Olympics (in France) with our normal instincts for fair-play and fun. It was about taking part, not about crushing everything in sight.



(Pics: Independence March in Dumfries )



Why did we try? Well, the Scottish economy was booming at the time, and there was a confidence in the air - Scotland was once a proud and Independent Nation, and - just like Ireland or Norway, both of which gained Independence and are thriving - maybe we could make a decent go of it. And change can be revitalising and fun.

I was hardly hard-core Indy, though I attended one or two marches, and they were well-behaved and good humoured, as Scots generally are. If you see a few Union Jacks waving, yes, they did not go uncontested, but I witnessed only mild banter and heckling, and no intimidation or threatening behaviour.

If asked the same question today, ten years older and maybe wiser, post-Brexit, and with a very different economic forecast, I would trust my head, ignore my heart, and vote for the status quo. And I’m not an outlier, many of us older Scots have shifted back to the cautious ground, with an overwhelming loss of seats in Westminster to the SNP at the last General Election, so it’s fair to ask why?

Here’s a decent analysis by an expert - if rather dour - Scottish journalist - in the Telegraph…

”We shouldn’t have to keep saying it, but yet another piece of solid evidence has arrived proving that Scotland is better off - indeed much better off - staying in the United Kingdom than breaking away.

”The July 4 general election showed that the voters have been growing increasingly fed up with the SNP’s sorry catalogue of broken promises and shoddy government and punished them heavily at the ballot box.

But just in case anyone remained doubtful about the wisdom of staying rooted to the Union, the latest figures in the Government’s Expenditure and Revenue Scotland (GERS) report should reassure everyone.

Reassure everyone, that is, apart from those English taxpayers who object to the extra public spending that takes place in Scotland thanks to the Barnett formula, which this year sees Scotland getting more than £2,400 per person than anywhere else in the UK.

This is £300 more than last year and roughly double the figure for 2020/21.

Scotland’s deficit - the difference between total revenue and expenditure - equated to 10.4 per cent of GDP. This was more than double the UK-wide figure of 4.5 per cent and much higher than the level recorded in any EU member state.”



Sadly, the Saltires are now in storage reserved for football and rugby internationals, and many sensible heads have succeeded where a few hot-heads failed. The dream is over, for now, but who knows when it might resurge - maybe a decade, maybe a century, but it will never die. In the meantime, thank God for the Barnett formula !