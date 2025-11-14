Humans create Deserts: and not through climate change - just through greed and stupidity !
Or how Scotland lost it's native forests so that a few rich banksters could murder a few grouse for sport ...
Scotland should be a temperate rain forest alive with biodiversity - but over the last few hundred years much of our landscape looks like this - denuded, bleak, grouse moors. Managed - (or Mis-Managed) for the benefit of a few very posh and ultra wealthy grouse shootin’ folk.
However this is reversible - but only if we wake up
This documentary was so good. Thanks for sharing, Rob. I had no idea about any of this.
Very interesting Rob, thanks for sharing. It’s the wealthy people who own the land that are the problem, most of whom I suspect are not passionate about protecting our landscape and the Scottish government won’t want to upset them.