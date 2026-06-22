Dundee has a reputation for ‘jam and jute’ being a splendid former industrial city. But it also has a thriving arts scene and a large and distinguished university hospital.

So whilst helping a friend attending for a routine eye operation I took a little time out to explore a small part of the extensive art collection, which helps to humanise this impressive centre of clinical excellence. Worth noting that art in hospitals has been supported by both statutory and voluntary donations over the decades , due to undoubted therapeutic benefits.

This fine stained glass window is at the main entrance and celebrates the main industries of Dundee.

This lovely tripych is more ethereal and is in the main foyer and hub.

And this collage celebrates the herbs that have been used in traditional healing and classified by the ancients and developed by the medieval monastic traditions of herbal medicine.

If you have any thoughts, please add them to the comments below, along with any suggestions for future ‘Best of Scotland’ topics…