Scottish reflections

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Valerie Nelson's avatar
Valerie Nelson
Jun 22

This is indeed quality art and I don’t want to take away from the positive nature of this excellent post. However, my experience of art in Ninewells in 2023 while visiting my husband was to my dismay, a whole corridor of mask wearing propaganda blatantly and shamelessly portrayed in excellent works of art. I despaired for both the patients and artists who participated.

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Leynia's avatar
Leynia
Jun 22

Love this post, Rob. One can hope that the art of medicine at this hosiptal is of equal merit to its visual art.

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