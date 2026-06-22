Hospital art in Ninewells
How to pass the time whilst visiting and waiting..
Dundee has a reputation for ‘jam and jute’ being a splendid former industrial city. But it also has a thriving arts scene and a large and distinguished university hospital.
So whilst helping a friend attending for a routine eye operation I took a little time out to explore a small part of the extensive art collection, which helps to humanise this impressive centre of clinical excellence. Worth noting that art in hospitals has been supported by both statutory and voluntary donations over the decades , due to undoubted therapeutic benefits.
This fine stained glass window is at the main entrance and celebrates the main industries of Dundee.
This lovely tripych is more ethereal and is in the main foyer and hub.
And this collage celebrates the herbs that have been used in traditional healing and classified by the ancients and developed by the medieval monastic traditions of herbal medicine.
If you have any thoughts, please add them to the comments below, along with any suggestions for future ‘Best of Scotland’ topics…
This is indeed quality art and I don’t want to take away from the positive nature of this excellent post. However, my experience of art in Ninewells in 2023 while visiting my husband was to my dismay, a whole corridor of mask wearing propaganda blatantly and shamelessly portrayed in excellent works of art. I despaired for both the patients and artists who participated.
Love this post, Rob. One can hope that the art of medicine at this hosiptal is of equal merit to its visual art.