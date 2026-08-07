Helmsdale outsider art Rob Kay · August 5, 2023 Helmsdale is a small coastal town in North East Scotland. The sort of place you stop to stretch your legs, have lunch, en route to Wick to the north, or heading south to Inverness. Its pretty, and its quiet. Read full story

A SCOTBEST INQUIRY

What on Earth Was This?

Robert Powell’s extraordinary painted shed of Helmsdale - a missing archive and an appeal for its history…

Photographs and text by Rob Kay | Photographed August 2016

The painted workshop frontage in Helmsdale.

The artist is Robert Powell. What remains incomplete is the history: the mural’s title, commission, original appearance and fate.

1. A painted shed

In August 2016 I was working in Helmsdale, on the east coast of Sutherland, when I came across this old stone workshop in an otherwise unremarkable street. Its wooden doors had become a sprawling painted theatre of wolves, hanging bodies, ancient women, gods, monsters, circles, maps and jokes. I stopped. I stared. My response was not scholarly. It was simply: What on earth is that?

I photographed the frontage and then moved in close, making about twenty images of the surviving scenes and captions. At the time I assumed that anything this ambitious, strange and publicly visible must already have been properly documented. My pictures would be only a personal record of something whose title, artist and purpose could be found with a few minutes of searching.

That assumption turned out to be wrong - or at least much too optimistic. Years later, the obvious online searches produced almost nothing. No neat project page appeared. No complete set of photographs presented the mural as it looked when fresh. No plaque in my pictures names its maker. The work was hiding in plain sight, and its wooden support was visibly losing a battle with Highland weather.

The shed is humble. The imagination painted across it is not.

The ‘Celestial Game’: cosmic golf, staring planets and an upside-down animal beneath the course.

2. Not graffiti, but a mythology machine

The paintings are roughened by exposure, but their roughness should not be mistaken for carelessness. The artist understands expressive anatomy, caricature, narrative sequencing and the drama of a framed scene. The grain, joins, locks, bolts and decaying edges of the doors are recruited into the work. Thin battens become captions and proscenium rails. Circular borders behave like manuscripts, maps, game boards and cosmological diagrams. A restrained palette of blue-grey, ochre, rust, white and black holds the whole unruly performance together.

The result feels closer to an illustrated anti-epic, a medieval pageant or a grotesque graphic novel than to a conventional mural. Its human figures are vulnerable, elongated and awkward; its animals are ferocious and ridiculous by turns. There are echoes of Bosch, Goya, Hogarth and the bodily unease of Schiele, but the voice is comic as well as macabre. The captions keep puncturing grandeur with bathos.

Most importantly, this is not a random heap of occult-looking imagery. The inscriptions reveal a highly informed act of transformation. Stories tied to Helmsdale and the Strath of Kildonan are being translated into Norse and classical myth, then subjected to a private strain of black comedy.

A framed scene labelled ‘Hjalmund the Deep-Travelled’ and ‘Wyrd Sisters: spinning fates, guarding golden flecks.’

Hjalmund, the Wyrd Sisters and Helmsdale’s gold

One panel announces HJALMUND THE DEEP-TRAVELLED. Helmsdale’s Norse place-name was Hjalmundal - commonly explained as the ‘Dale of the Helmet’. The mural appears to personify that name as a traveller or culture hero. Beneath it, three ‘Wyrd Sisters’ spin fates while ‘guarding golden flecks’: a neat collision of the Norse fates with the brief, feverish Kildonan gold rush of 1869.

That single scene shows how the whole work operates. Etymology, landscape, folklore and history are not displayed as museum labels. They are put back into imaginative circulation.

The wolf sequence: the local Hunter Polson legend is enlarged into the Norse monster Fenrir.



Hunter Polson meets Fenrir

The most savage section is also one of the most legible. A nearby inscription sets out a chain of pursuit: ‘Hunter Polson hunts Fenrir, who hunts Polson’s children, who hunt Fenrir’s cubs, who are dead.’

The source is a local legend recorded by the Scottish Storytelling Centre. Around 1700, Hunter Polson found a wolf’s lair in Glen Sleddale, south of Helmsdale. While two boys killed the cubs, the she-wolf returned; Polson caught her by the tail and killed her with his knife. The mural does not merely illustrate the anecdote. It names the animal Fenrir, imports the apocalyptic wolf of Norse mythology and turns a tale of heroic extermination into a cycle of reciprocal violence.

The result is darker and more morally complicated than a heritage mascot. Predator and hunter mirror one another; dead cubs and threatened children sit on the same terrible wheel.



A roundel for ‘Troglodyte Chisolm & his twin beeves, or catching the chthonic cattle.’

Chisholm goes underground

Another caption reads: ‘Troglodyte Chisolm & his twin beeves, or catching the chthonic cattle.’ The spelling belongs to the mural, but the joke points towards Chisholm’s Cave in Sutherland. ScotWays records a story that a notorious Chisholm lived in the cave, taking hay and grain and leaving venison in exchange; the name also carries a longer reputation for cattle raiding. ‘Troglodyte’ literally makes him a cave-dweller. ‘Chthonic’ sends his cattle into the classical underworld.

Again, the artist is not copying a source. He is writing with images and language, finding the black-comic pressure point where local robber, cave man, cattle thief and underworld myth become one creature.



The Frakokk and Isobel Sinclair door: hanging bodies, a giant devouring face and a joke about ‘lethal haberdashery’ and ‘homicidal laundry.’

Poisoned clothing, poisoned wine

On the most theatrical door, two women converse beneath a clothesline of dangling bodies while a huge profile opens its mouth beside them. The caption begins: ‘Will you have a glass of wine?’ asks Isobel Sinclair. ‘Just one moment,’ replies FRAKOKK, ‘I’m just bringing inside this lethal haberdashery this homicidal laundry. I think it will probably RAIN.’

The joke joins two murderous stories. In the Orkneyinga Saga, Frakokk prepared a poisoned shirt intended for Earl Paul; it was worn instead by Harald, who died. Frakokk was later burned in her Kildonan homestead. In 1567, Isobel Sinclair poisoned the Earl and Countess of Sutherland at Helmsdale Castle; her own son also drank the poison and died. Laundry and hospitality become lethal domestic arts.

The sequence is gruesome, funny and extraordinarily economical. It turns separate events, four centuries apart, into a conversation between two women whose household objects have become instruments of dynastic murder.

A horned figure stands inside a labyrinth of arrows, circles and orbital paths painted across an entire door.

An underworld spread across doors

Elsewhere the local references loosen into a larger cosmology: a horned figure in a labyrinth; the ‘Island of the Exiled’; a fraction of Cerberus standing guard; a celestial golf course; animal-headed beings; skeletal herds; bodies that become washing, meat or constellations. These are not illustrations of a single tale so much as stations in a private geography of exile, fate, appetite, violence and absurdity.

That is why the work struck me so forcefully. It rewards both immediate looking and slow decoding. The comedy does not neutralise the darkness; it makes the darkness more human.



The ‘Island of the Exiled’ doors, their lower half already breaking away in 2016; the right-hand label reads ‘2/3 Cerberus food stand-guard.’

3. The artist: Robert Powell

For a while, the strongest institutional clue seemed to be Timespan’s storytelling room. Timespan says the room was added in 2007 to retell local myths and legends, and theatre-maker Dave Smith’s CV records that he directed and produced a Helmsdale animation called Frakkok’s Tale for that installation. This explains why the same cluster of stories was active in Helmsdale’s public culture. It does not, by itself, identify the painter of the shed.

The more direct trail leads elsewhere. Timespan’s archived page for Serendipitous North records a six-week painting residency in 2015 by the Edinburgh artist Robert Powell. The project asked established practitioners to map Helmsdale’s often unseen creativity and create new work inspired by the village. Timespan separately lists Powell as its Serendipitous North painter-in-residence.

The attribution becomes definitive in a dated eyewitness record. On 28 October 2018, the Scottish artist Leo du Feu published an account of his August visit to Helmsdale. He identifies an intricate hand-painted globe in Timespan as the work of his friend Robert Powell, then writes that he found more of Powell’s work around the village, including ‘a large scale mural on a decaying traditional warehouse building’, together with a Viking shield and oars in the Icehouse. Du Feu’s post includes photographs of the globe and the warehouse mural itself. The building and painted work are the same ones recorded in my 2016 photographs.

The globe - Hjalmund’s Globe - supplies powerful visual corroboration. Its attenuated figures, wiry line, muted colour, elaborate lettering, encyclopaedic mythology and darkly comic density belong to the same unmistakable artistic language as the doors. This is not merely a resemblance offered after the event: du Feu knew Powell, named the work as his and photographed the mural in situ. Taken with Timespan’s record of Powell as its 2015 painter-in-residence, the authorship is settled.

Powell’s documented practice fits too. He trained at Edinburgh College of Art, undertook the 2015 Timespan residency, and is known for detailed, scholarly and darkly satirical work drawing on history, mythology, maps and the grotesque. His 2015 hand-tinted etching The Wild Hunt is an especially suggestive neighbour to the Polson-Fenrir scene.

This is not an obscure amateur who happened to decorate a door. Powell, born in 1985, holds an MA in Fine Art and an MFA in Art, Space and Nature from Edinburgh College of Art. He has exhibited in Britain, Europe, Japan and North America and received the John Watson Award, the RSA Benno Schotz Award and the SSA Engramme exchange prize. His practice ranges across printmaking, painting, sculpture, video and text. In 2025, Edinburgh Printmakers presented Hall of Hours, an immersive installation centred on a four-metre clock populated by richly detailed scenes. The institution describes his work through Rabelais, Menippean satire, Bruegel and the teeming picture-book tradition. Seen from that later vantage point, the Helmsdale shed looks less like an anomaly than an early, site-specific eruption of the same world-building intelligence.

Robert Powell painted the Helmsdale mural during his 2015 Timespan residency. The attribution is definitive; the remaining mystery is why such an ambitious work has no accessible, complete public record.

4. What remains unknown

Identifying Robert Powell as the artist does not give us the complete record that the work deserves. The online trail is scattered across an archived residency page, du Feu’s later eyewitness account and general accounts of Powell’s practice. I have still not located a project page that gives this particular mural its title, explains its full scheme, shows it newly painted or reproduces every inscription.

Nor do I know its present condition. My photographs show substantial water damage, flaking paint and failing boards by August 2016 - barely a year after the residency. By 2018 du Feu was already calling the warehouse decaying. Ephemerality may have been accepted from the beginning, but the disappearance of the physical object makes the documentary gap more urgent, not less.

5. So: have you seen this?

The verdict on authorship is no longer in doubt; the appeal is now for the rest of the story. If you lived in Helmsdale, worked with Timespan, took part in Serendipitous North, knew the building’s owner or simply photographed the street, I would be grateful for anything that can turn a firm attribution into a full history.

What was the complete mural called, and did it have a plan, accompanying text or artist’s statement?

Who chose the warehouse, and how did the commission or permission to paint it come about?

How did the mural relate to Powell’s wider body of work for Serendipitous North, including Hjalmund’s Globe, the Viking shield and the painted oars?

Was this deliberately conceived as an ephemeral outdoor work, or was any attempt made to protect it?

Does anyone have photographs from 2015, when the paint was fresh, or images of sections missing from my sequence?

What became of the building and the painted doors? Does any part of the work survive?

Can anyone correct my readings of the more damaged captions or identify further local stories hidden in the imagery?

Please leave a comment on Scotbest below or share the post with somebody who may know. I will happily update the account, credit additional photographers and publish corrections. My purpose is not to claim possession of the story. It is to stop a remarkable piece of public art from slipping through the cracks between memory, weather and the internet.

6. Sources

Timespan: Serendipitous North - project description and Robert Powell’s 2015 painting residency.

Leo du Feu: Scotland by Rail - Helmsdale - dated 28 October 2018; eyewitness attribution and photographs of Powell’s globe and warehouse mural.

Kilmorack Gallery: Robert Powell - overview of the artist’s practice, influences and darkly satirical historical imagination.

Edinburgh Printmakers: Hall of Hours - Powell’s biography, awards and 2025 immersive installation.

Timespan: Heritage - the 2007 storytelling room and the museum’s local-history themes.

Dave Smith CV - Frakkok’s Tale animation for Timespan’s storytelling-room installation.

TRACS: On the Trail of the Local Legend - Hunter Polson and the Glen Sleddale wolf story.

ScotWays: Strath Tirry to Badanloch Tracks - Chisholm’s Cave, the cave-dweller and cattle-raiding tradition.

Timespan: Vikings Come to Helmsdale - Frakokk’s poisoned shirt and the Battle of Helmsdale.

Undiscovered Scotland: Helmsdale - Isobel Sinclair and the 1567 poisoning at Helmsdale Castle.

Contact: Timespan Museum and Arts Centre - enquiries@timespan.org.uk | +44 (0)1431 821327