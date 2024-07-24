The clickbait keeps churning, because that is what clickbait does.

The media exists for one reason only, which is to sell advertising. Didn’t we all learn that at school? (If not, maybe you went to the wrong school).

If you bothered to believe the mainstream media, then Putin and his new Axis of evil in China, North Korea, and Iran, are joining forces to destroy the world as we know it. Or we are all about to die of some new superbug. Or of global warming. Or, whatever …

This is why we call this the ‘Silly season’ ..



Lets go sailing, and switch off the phone, that’s much more fun!



A few of my old sailing pics… from 2014, when with my son, I helped to crew this boat - the Swan - from Shetland to London - round Britain and then back to Scotland . A month at sea, with plenty of interesting stops en-route.



Starting in Lerwick harbour, parked alongside an improbable Viking longboat from Norway…



Wild passage from Shetland to Lewis ..

more wild weather craziness in the Minch and Irish seas, and brief refuge in Ireland

A night at rough anchor in Pembrokeshire , Wales



South again past Cornwall to the Scilly isles

Joining the main tall ships fleet in Falmouth …

And then a long race along the South Coast past the Isle of Wight to London town…

and the Thames Barrier

Back up the East coast via Lowestoft and Whitby to Scotland … whew, some round trip!

One of my Scottish heroes is the poet and Civil War general , the Marquis of Montrose, and I was delighted to pose for a selfie with him when we got back to land on Scottish soil.







