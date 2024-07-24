Scottish reflections

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Pendergast's avatar
Tom Pendergast
Jul 25

Love the sailing pics … which is funny, because I really don’t like being on the water. It fills me with a kind of terror that I never feel when standing on a precipice. Weird huh?\

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robert Malcolm Kay
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture