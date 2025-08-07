I did promise to share my mushrooms - there are many other fabulous - and rather safer - wild foods to forage in Scotland such as blaeberries and damsons - wild garlic and horsetail shoots - but when it comes to the rightly notorious Amanitas - I am decidedly cautious. I mean - a simple mistake can kill you (or even your whole family) right? So probably best avoided.

Well, but tempting, eh?

I find temptation hard to resist - and Oscar Wilde famously said that “The only way to get rid of a temptation is to yield to it. Resist it, and your soul grows sick with longing for the things it has forbidden to itself, with desire for what its monstrous laws have made monstrous and unlawful.” ― Oscar Wilde, The Picture of Dorian Gray



Now, I do not have a death-wish, but I am a quite a big boy now, and I finally decided to try the famous Orange Grisettes - which are popping up all over the local woods at the moment.

Key ID features - well both mushrooms arise from a sort of bulb, and are about the same size but the Deathcap has a skirt, and the Orange Grisette does not. The Orange Grisette also looks a bit like a fried egg. Useful, but not totally definitive.

Seriously this was delicious in an Omelette - I mixed in some wild garlic buds, a little lemon juice, salt and pepper, small button chanterelles and suede boletes, just for fun and because they were handy. I mixed the two (local , free-range) eggs in a little milk, whisked them, fried in butter, and topped off with some grated Manchego cheese before finishing under the grill. Served on home-made Spelt toast with basil leaves. Pretty tasty. If I can say so.

Video here - I love Wildfoods UK





