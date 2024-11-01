On 1st November 1756: Wanlockhead Miners’ Library was founded. It was the second subscription library for working people to be founded anywhere in the world, and it was modelled after the first such library that was founded in the neighbouring Leadhills in 1741.



Oddly enough I was lucky enough to be invited to give a talk there a few years ago - my Sheffield University dissertation was on the folk songs and tales of the lead miners.

My other claim to Leadhills fame is that I have actually panned for gold at the Leadhills, and came back with a few little nuggets:



That’s all for today - but if you enjoy mining tales and songs, then please listen to this classic and authentic rendition of ‘Fourpence a Day’.. by the legendary Ewan MacColl. …



